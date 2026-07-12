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Jogos de hoje na Copa do Mundo: onde assistir ao vivo

por Folhapress
Publicado em 12/07/2026 às 09:29
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DOMINGO (12)

*9h - Wimbledon: final de duplas femininas*

TÊNIS: Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Gabriela Dobrowski (CAN) x Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Guo Hanyu (CHN) - ESPN e Disney+ Premium

*11h - Operário-PR x Novorizontino*

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Disney+ Premium

*12h - Wimbledon: final masculina*

TÊNIS: Jannik Sinner (ITA) x Alexander Zverev (ALE) - ESPN 2 e Disney+ Premium

*16h - São Bernardo x Cuiabá*

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Premiere

*16h - Avaí x Náutico*

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Canal Goat, RedeTV! e Disney+ Premium

*16h - Cascavel x Corinthians*

AMISTOSO: XSports (TV e YouTube) e SporTV

*18h - Atlético-GO x Fortaleza*

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Disney+ Premium

*19h - CRB x Goiás*

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: XSports, SportyNet (TV e YouTube) e ESPN