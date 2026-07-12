Jogos de hoje na Copa do Mundo: onde assistir ao vivo
por Folhapress
Publicado em 12/07/2026 às 09:29
DOMINGO (12)
*9h - Wimbledon: final de duplas femininas*
TÊNIS: Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Gabriela Dobrowski (CAN) x Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Guo Hanyu (CHN) - ESPN e Disney+ Premium
*11h - Operário-PR x Novorizontino*
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Disney+ Premium
*12h - Wimbledon: final masculina*
TÊNIS: Jannik Sinner (ITA) x Alexander Zverev (ALE) - ESPN 2 e Disney+ Premium
*16h - São Bernardo x Cuiabá*
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Premiere
*16h - Avaí x Náutico*
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Canal Goat, RedeTV! e Disney+ Premium
*16h - Cascavel x Corinthians*
AMISTOSO: XSports (TV e YouTube) e SporTV
*18h - Atlético-GO x Fortaleza*
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: Disney+ Premium
*19h - CRB x Goiás*
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B: XSports, SportyNet (TV e YouTube) e ESPN